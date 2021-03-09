WATERVILLE — Waterville Creates will receive the 2021 Excellence in Arts Advocacy Award from the Maine Art Education Association. A formal, state-wide recognition ceremony will take place virtually on Saturday, March 13 and will be hosted by the Portland Museum of Art. The Maine Art Education Association is a statewide professional organization whose members are committed to excellence in visual arts education.

“This is a testament to your exemplary contributions to support visual arts education. We applaud your leadership, commitment and service to the support of arts education,” says Lynda Leonas, president of the Maine Art Education Association of Portland.

Waterville Creates develops and delivers a wide array of arts education and outreach programs that serve Waterville area residents and their families. WC works with a host of organizational partners to maximize its reach and ensure access for a broad array of community members. “Waterville Creates envisions a community where everyone has access to — and takes part in — high quality and lifelong learning experiences in the arts. This recognition from the Maine Art Education Association is a tremendous acknowledgment of our programmatic efforts,” says Shannon Haines, president/CEO of Waterville Creates.

Led by Education + Outreach Coordinator, Serena Sanborn, WC reimagined existing programs and developed new initiatives to keep the community connected and engaged in the arts through the pandemic. Sanborn virtually hosted numerous art classes and camps through WC’s Facebook page, spearheaded the collaborative Art Kits for All program, which has distributed over 3,500 art kits to area families and hosted WC’s video series “On the Road.”