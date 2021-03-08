PORTLAND — Thermometers could read 60 degrees later this week for the first time since December.

While the warmth will be nice, this is far from a perfect forecast.

High temperatures reached the 30s on Monday afternoon. It will be the last of the cold air for several days.





Tuesday starts with some cloud cover, but sunny skies return for the afternoon. With an offshore wind, high temperatures should have no problem soaring into the 40s. A few coastal communities could touch 50 degrees.

Wednesday will feature the most sun of the mild stretch, but an ocean wind will keep temperatures considerably cooler within 20 miles of the coast. Temperatures will get even warmer by Thursday, even with more cloud cover and a few late day rain showers. Once again, inland towns will be warmest. Even at the coast, temperatures in the 50s will be common.

Friday will end up being the warmest day of the week. Highs should push 60 degrees just about everywhere. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers and the end to our warm weather party.

Next weekend’s cold shot brings us back to reality. At least there are no major storms in the forecast. Some areas will even stay precipitation-free over the next seven days.