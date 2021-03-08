Maine schoolgirl basketball embarked on a new era during the 1974-75 season.

That marked the first time that the Maine Principals’ Association sanctioned a statewide girls tournament to determine champions in Classes A, B, C and D. Ever since, girls basketball has enjoyed tremendous growth and development.

And during the last 47 years, teams from Fort Kent to Kittery and Beals Island to Rangeley have made their mark on Maine’s girls basketball.





Today, we’re asking Bangor Daily News readers to take a look back, whether four years or 47, to remember the most dominating teams in the modern era. Toward that end, the voting has begun for our Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time contest.

Starting with your nominations, we have compiled a list of 64 teams that have demonstrated talent, teamwork and resolve in winning Maine state championships. Now, it’s up to you to decide the best of the best.

Our NCAA-style bracket will work its way from the Round of 64 to The Maine Event, the final showdown of the teams you have selected to vie for the title.

The bracket includes capsule information for all of the contestants that should help provide some facts to help in making your decisions.



You can vote only once per round, so make your vote count! The Round of 64 ends Tuesday night.



We’ll unveil Maine’s Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time early next week.

