The Love Your Community Awards initiative will distribute $120,000 to nonprofit organizations serving New Hampshire and Maine throughout 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — The votes are in, and Northeast Credit Union has announced the 10 winners of this month’s Love Your Community Awards.

Launched in 2020, the Love Your Community Awards initiative is part of Northeast Credit Union's region-wide Love Your Community Project, which aims to encourage people to practice kindness in their everyday lives.





Every month, Northeast Credit Union asks nonprofit organizations serving New Hampshire and Maine to submit applications for awards. Once accepted as an applicant, each organization is tasked with obtaining votes from its community. The organizations with the most votes at the end of every month are awarded donations ranging from $500 to $5,000.

February’s Love Your Community Awards recipients include:

Granite State Dog Recovery (Hooksett, NH) Academy of Science and Design (Nashua, NH) Aspire Living & Learning (Concord, NH) Animal Rescue League of NH (Bedford, NH) Kennebunk Free Library (Kennebunk, ME) Conway Area Humane Society (Conway, NH) Habitat for Humanity York County (Kennebunk, ME) Pope Memorial Humane Society (Concord, NH) Project Music Works (York, ME) Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association (Concord, NH)

Eligible nonprofits interested in applying may do so through July 11 at 2021 Love Your Community Awards by visiting The LYC Awards application page. Once accepted as an applicant, each organization is tasked with obtaining votes from its community. The top 10 organizations with the most votes at the end of every month are awarded donations ranging from $500 to $5,000.

For more information including eligibility requirements, timelines of applying and voting, and to see the full list of winners from 2020 and 2021, visit www.TheLYC.com.