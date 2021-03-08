WHITNEYVILLE — The Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a component of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 emergency food assistance program, will hold a single food box distribution event in Washington County this month on Friday, March 26 at Whitney Originals, 600 U.S. Route 1, Whitneyville. County residents may pick up food boxes on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. and until all boxes have been distributed.

Each box contains one gallon of milk, meat, shredded cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, potatoes and other produce. Those who are able may pick up food boxes for homebound neighbors and family members; per-vehicle box limits will be set according to the number of boxes available at distribution.

Over 230,000 pounds of food were distributed in Washington County in 2020 through the Food Box Program, and Maine Farmers’ Exchange and Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods have partnered to secure necessary grant funds to continue the program into 2021. Healthy Acadia is coordinating local distribution efforts with support from local volunteers.





For information about future distributions follow Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia), tune in to Classic Hits radio WQDY, check in with your local food pantry or contact Regina Grabrovac, Healthy Acadia food programs manager, at 207-255-3741. Notifications are also sent by email — to be added to Healthy Acadia’s Food Security Network email list, email Regina at Regina@HealthyAcadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit HealthyAcadia.org.