PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Agency on Aging is eager to welcome a new team member, Chris Beaulieu, who is now serving as the director of home care and nutrition services. In his new role, Beaulieu is responsible for the strategic and administrative oversight of eldercare personal support, nutrition services and adult day services.

As director, the Presque Isle native works closely with others within the Agency and community partners to ensure the quality, growth and awareness of programs. All Agency programs support older people to live independently in their home community.

Beaulieu, who joined the Agency in early November, has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine in Orono. He comes to the Agency with extensive experience in wellness, having worked for the City of Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department for 17 years and serving as director of the department for 15 of those years.





According to the Agency’s Executive Director Joy Barresi Saucier, Beaulieu “has significant leadership experience. He’s very detail oriented and he’s very committed to the quality of service we have.” His prior experience and lifelong commitment to Aroostook County, she added, make him an asset to the organization as he oversees staff and volunteers and collaborates with the team to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

As the director of home care and nutrition services, Beaulieu hopes to continue to be a good resource for older Aroostook residents and to help as many of them as possible during these unprecedented times.

“I’m inspired a little bit every day by my coworkers … There’s a great team here. They all are here for the same reason and that’s to really improve the lives of our older persons in Aroostook County,” Beaulieu commented. “It’s nice to know that we are making a difference.”

Beaulieu and his wife, Kelli, reside in Presque Isle. They have three children. In his personal time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and attending his children’s sporting events.

The mission of the Aroostook Agency on Aging is to improve the quality of life and promote the well-being of older people in our communities. Since 1973, the agency has served as a resource, helping people to access information and services, while also advocating to assure the rights we all value are respected.