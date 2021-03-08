The American Lung Association’s 37th annual Trek Across Maine event has been reimagined into a virtual Cycle Your Way format now through June 30!

Cycling is a great way to improve both your physical and mental health, while giving an extra boost to your immune system. We encourage you to participate in the virtual event as this allows you to get outside while still practicing social distancing! Money raised will support public health efforts related to lung disease, including COVID-19 research.

Over the next three years, the American Lung Association has pledged $25 million to:





• Provide free lung health education and masks to those in need.

• Protect public health by advocating for COVID and flu vaccines in underserved communities of color.

• Prevent future outbreaks by investing in respiratory virus research.

If you choose to participate in the cycling portion of the virtual event, complete 60, 120 or 180 miles on an indoor or outdoor bike (or mix of both) at your own pace and in segments if preferred. All virtual participants that raise the minimum $250 by June 30 will receive an accomplishment medal and event t-shirt. You can earn incentives the more you raise!

You can cycle anywhere you’d like, just make sure to always practice social distancing. Sample routes throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts will be provided as well.

Visit the event website and register as a virtual participant for $25. You will receive everything you need to successfully complete the virtual event from there!

Join our Trek Across Maine Group on Strava. You can connect your tracking devices to the Strava app so others can see your progress. We also encourage you to join our Trek Across Maine group to stay in touch with other participants and post photos of your ride/screenshots of your progress.