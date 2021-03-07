WINDHAM — An inmate at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham died on Saturday.

Arthur Gardiner, 69, of Swanville died around 11 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Corrections. Officials said Gardiner’s passing was not related to COVID-19.

The Maine State Police and Medical Examiner’s Office were notified, as it is consistent with the department’s policy.





Gardiner began his sentence in 2018 for charges associated with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

His release date was going to be March 23.