WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have demanded the Republican National Committee and other GOP entities stop using his name and likeness on fund-raising emails and merchandise without his permission, said a person familiar with the move.

The cease-and-desist letters, first reported by Politico, were sent Friday to the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee that have been using Trump in solicitations.

On Friday, for example, the RNC sent an email appeal saying “the deadline to add your name to President Trump’s Official ‘Thank You’ Card’ is ONLY 6 hours away,” citing “how hard he’s worked to strengthen American families.”





The former president is committed to the Republican Party and to electing conservatives as the GOP seeks to regain control of Congress in the 2022 midterms, but he gives neither friends nor foes permission to use his likeness without explicit approval, the person said.

Trump has vowed to defeat the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January, and plans to back candidates who were loyal to him and support his “America First” agenda.

Friday’s actions suggest he’ll be helping Republicans on his terms, though, and Trump made it clear he wants contributions for those efforts to go to his Save America Political Action Committee and other entities he controls.

Spokespersons for the RNC, NRCC and NRSC didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

“There is only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect America First Republican conservatives and in turn to make America great again, and that’s through Save America PAC and DonaldJTrump.com,” Trump said during his Feb. 28 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, his first public appearance since leaving office.

The former president is also building a political apparatus that would serve as a campaign foundation should he decide to run again in 2024, including the Save America, PAC, which accepts donations up to $5,000 per individual. A new super PAC, which would accept unlimited donations, is also planned.

Mark Niquette, Bloomberg News