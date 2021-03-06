This story will be updated.

Another 183 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,268. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,228 on Saturday.





No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 704.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 45,635, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 45,452 on Thursday.

Of those, 35,759 have been confirmed positive, while 9,876 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.37 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 340.97.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,566 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about current hospitalizations was not available Saturday morning.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 11.70 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,886), Aroostook (1,293), Cumberland (12,803), Franklin (917), Hancock (932), Kennebec (3,733), Knox (665), Lincoln (593), Oxford (2,264), Penobscot (4,032), Piscataquis (327), Sagadahoc (893), Somerset (1,262), Waldo (604), Washington (726) and York (9,705) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday, 1,900,126 COVID-19 tests had been administered and the statewide positivity rate was 2.83 percent.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,895,608 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 522,872 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.