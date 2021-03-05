HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball Playoffs
Aroostook League
Division 1
Boys Quarterfinals
Caribou 78, Fort Kent 43
At Caribou
No. 8 Fort Kent (2-5): Keegan Cyr, Ethan Bouley 1-0-3, Ethan Daigle 8-1-23, Ethan Raymond 0-2-2, Evan Deschaine, Lance Gagnon, Drew Deschaine, Austin Delisle 6-0-13, Collin Bennett, Bryce Valcourt, Xander Gervais 1-0-2; Totals 16-3-43
No. 1 Caribou (13-0): Carter Quist, Cory Herbert 1-0-2, Ethan Holdsworth 2-2-6, Riley Bouchard 0-1-1, Ari Plante, Cameron Ouellette, Brevin Barnes 1-0-3, Sawyer Deprey 14-6-35, Caleb Espling 7-2-16, Avery Thibodeau 4-0-10, Miles Collier, Zack Madore 1-0-3, Liam Dee 1-0-2; Totals 31-11-78
Fort Kent 7-14-26-43
Caribou 26-38-61-78
3-pt. goals: Bouley, Daigle 6, Delisle; Barnes, Deprey, Thibodeau 2, Madore
Presque Isle 94, Hodgdon 47
At Presque Isle
Hodgdon (4-9): Damin Harris 1-0-2, Oisen Gardiner 5-0-10, Troy Hipsley 1-2-13, Caleb Nash 1-0-5, Reiley Wright 0-0-0, Brody Little 0-0-0, Walker Oliver 2-1-11, Isaac Jurson 3-0-6, Cordel Smith 0-0-0
PI (7-6): Jude Mosher 3-0-6, Brayden Castonguay 0-3-3, Dawson Beaulieu 2-0-7, Noah Yarema 3-2-11, Jacob Devine 1-0-2, Jackson Maynard 1-1-3, Malachi Cummings 4-3-14, Connor Rideout 10-1-21, Xavier McAtee 4-6-17,
Michael Langley 2-1-5, Jack Hallett 1-1-3, Evan Chapman 0-0-0, Jensen Sargent 0-0-0, Wyatt Young 1-0-2
Hodgdon 15-33-37-47
PI 27-50-73-94
3-pt. goals: Hipsley 3, Nash, Oliver 2; Beaulieu, Yarema, Cummings, McAtee