GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Divers recovered the body of a man Friday from the Piscataquog River after a report that an ATV rider had fallen through the ice, authorities said.

The body of the 45-year-old man was recovered from the river in Goffstown about 10:45 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a news release.

The department said officers found a hole in the ice with a helmet nearby that belonged to the man. He had left on his four-wheeler on Thursday and not returned home, it said.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of family.