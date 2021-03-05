A celebration of life is being held Saturday for the 14-year-old Camden boy who died last week in a fire.

Theodore Hedstrom was killed Feb. 25 in a house fire on Mount Battie Street. His mother, Carrie Connors, and her fiance were also injured in the fire. Connors was released from the hospital Thursday, however her fiance is still being treated for his burns at Maine Medical Center.

A “drive-in” style celebration of Hedstrom’s life is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday at the Owls Head Transportation Museum. According to the program for the service, family members — including his four siblings — will be sharing memories and a video slideshow will be played.





“Theodore was a favorite brother to all his siblings,” his obituary said. “There is no greater testament to his kindness than the fact that those who were closest to him all loved him the most. Theodore will be missed and mourned for the rest of our lives.”

The service is being held in a drive-in style to comply with pandemic gathering restrictions. Audio of the service will be broadcasted over the radio and a livestream will be available for those who cannot attend in person.