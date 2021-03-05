This story will be updated.

Another 225 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,228. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,137 on Thursday.





No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 704. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention previously reported 705 deaths on Thursday, meaning an earlier death was removed for not being COVID-19 related.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 45,452, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 45,227 on Thursday.

Of those, 35,636 have been confirmed positive, while 9,816 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.68 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 339.60.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 167.4, up from 160.4 a day ago, up from 154.3 a week ago and down from 283.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,560 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information on those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 11.66 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,875), Aroostook (1,290), Cumberland (12,741), Franklin (913), Hancock (932), Kennebec (3,717), Knox (664), Lincoln (590), Oxford (2,255), Penobscot (4,004), Piscataquis (323), Sagadahoc (891, Somerset (1,257), Waldo (600), Washington (726) and York (9,674) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,827,140 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 520,356 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.