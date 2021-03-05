Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 135 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, so the death toll statewide remains at 705. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Androscoggin commissioners have approved COVID-19 safety protocols for county employees weeks after they were proposed and the body became embroiled in a controversy over the state’s mask mandate.





A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Bay Shore, N.Y. Credit: Mark Lennihan / AP

Maine did not expect a full drop-off after it expanded eligibility on Wednesday to teachers, school staff and childcare workers under an order from President Joe Biden, who pledged that the U.S. will have enough doses to vaccinate every adult by May.

PLUS: The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is asking Maine Catholics to choose alternatives to the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because abortion-derived cell lines were used in its development.

ALSO: Have you tried to get a COVID-19 vaccine after Maine’s expansion? We want to talk.

Computer technology teacher Andrew Maxsimic helps Stone Therrien on a multimedia project in class in January 2021. BDN spent a day at Brewer High School to experience what high school is like for kids during the pandemic. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Four public school teachers and two district leaders said Thursday they were relieved. As new cases decline, they said they’re hearing more from community members that they want schools to be open in person full time. But opening full-time was a risk without offering teachers the chance to be vaccinated, they said.

The Bucksport Town Council plans to hold a public hearing on April 8 on whether to condemn the Fountain Inn, formerly known as the Spring Fountain Motel, because of ongoing substandard living conditions that they say include a broken furnace, insufficient plumbing, and inoperable smoke detectors. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Six people who lived at a former motel in Bucksport have been moved from the property as the town moves closer to deciding whether to condemn it because of physical conditions that a local town official called “sketchy and dangerous.”

Penobscot County Jail. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The outbreak has stretched the staff of corrections officers at the jail, as many have had to stay home from work due to coronavirus exposure. In addition, the jail hasn’t taken in new inmates during the outbreak, forcing local police off their usual beats to drive people they arrest to jails in Ellsworth and Belfast.

Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, listens to proceedings in the Maine House of Representatives chamber in this 2019 file photo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The Legislature’s budget committee agreed on Thursday to fully forgive state taxes on federal loans to small businesses, but the parties remain $32 million apart as Republicans withhold support for a spending plan requiring supermajorities to pass.

Jim Roberts, operations manager at the Randall-Collins VFW Post 3108 in Belfast, said that the post building is beyond repair and must be replaced. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

“When the wind blows, you can actually feel the building sway. The building is literally sinking.”

A pile of dead lake trout sit on the ice at the southern end of Sebago Lake over the weekend. Kurt Christensen, who found them, is upset about the wasted fish, though the state is encouraging anglers to keep as many smaller lake trout as they want. Credit: Courtesy of Kurt Christensen

Some thought that I was a jerk because I called out what I saw as behavior that would make all anglers look bad by association. Others praised the stance I took. And still others wanted to argue about my assertion that many Mainers consider yellow perch “trash fish.”

A bobcat walks on top of crusty snow in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Earl Brechlin

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s fact sheet on the species, bobcats enjoy all kinds of food.

In other Maine news …

Belfast hiker rescued from Precipice was visiting Acadia for the 1st time

Jared Golden wants Biden to review CMP corridor permit

National phone scam impersonating border protection agents targets Madawaskans’ banking information

Maine now has its 1st female Eagle Scout

Federal judge orders Down East pot farm manager back to prison after year of freedom

Union raises more than $61K for injured BIW worker

New unemployment claims trend downward in Maine