PORTLAND — Verrill is pleased to welcome Nate Menard who will join as an associate attorney in the firm’s environmental and energy law practice.

Prior to joining Verrill, Menard served on active duty as a judge advocate and Assistant to the General Counsel in the Army Office of the General Counsel Honors Program. In this role, he served as the primary regulatory and litigation advisor to the General Counsel and senior leaders in the Army Secretariat for environmental and administrative matters including the “waters of the United States” rulemakings and litigation, permitting under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and litigation arising under various statutes including the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act.

Prior to his government service, Menard worked as an associate attorney at a law firm in New York City, and he interned for Judge Bruce Selya of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and a U.S. Attorney’s Office. Menard received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.





Menard is currently admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York, with an application pending in Maine.Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862.

