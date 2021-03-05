PRESQUE ISLE — To encourage and assist individuals toward becoming educated and skilled members of the Aroostook County workforce, a local couple has established the Building Trades Scholarship at Northern Maine Community College. The anonymous donors are specifically interested in supporting students enrolled in the electrical and plumbing & heating programs, due to the high demand for these professionals in the Aroostook County workforce.

The $10,000 donation, made to the Northern Maine Community College Foundation, will annually provide financial assistance to a senior building trades student with a GPA of a “B” or better.

The NMCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization founded for the sole purpose of providing support which enhances the quality and expands educational opportunities at NMCC. If you would like more information on the NMCC Foundation, contact Dr. Dottie Martin at 207-768-2806 or at ndmartin@nmcc.edu. Information is also available at nmcc.edu.