Sixth-seeded John Bapst High of Bangor upended No. 7 Houlton-Hodgdon 12-1 on Wednesday night in a play-in game for the high school hockey pod playoffs involving teams from Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

The game had to be rescheduled due to Tuesday’s bitter cold, high winds and poor visibility that prevented Houlton-Hodgdon from traveling to Sawyer Arena in Bangor.

It also forced the postponement of the quarterfinal game between No. 4 Hampden Academy and No. 5 Presque Isle.





That game will be played on Saturday as part of a doubleheader at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

John Bapst takes on No. 3 Brewer in the 4:10 p.m. opener on Saturday with Presque Isle and Hampden to follow at 6.

Brewer owns 6-4 and 4-1 victories over John Bapst while Hampden Academy and Presque Isle skated to a 4-4 tie in their only meeting.

Top seed Old Town-Orono and No. 2 Bangor are awaiting the quarterfinal winners.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday at Sawyer Arena in Bangor with Old Town-Orono facing the lowest-seeded survivor and Bangor facing off against the highest-seeded quarterfinal winner.

Game times have yet to be determined.

The championship game will be hosted by the higher seeded team on Friday, March 12.