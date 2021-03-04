U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has joined a bipartisan push to provide millions of dollars in emergency money to help get diapers to families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins, a Maine Republican, joined a coalition that wants to pass the COVID-19 Diaper Assistance Act. The proposal would provide $200 million for diaper assistance.

Collins said the pandemic has created “unprecedented demand” for services from diaper banks. Even before the pandemic, the banks were able to meet only about 5 percent of diaper needs, she said.

The proposers of the diaper act said nonprofit groups alone can’t fully address the growing need for diapers during the pandemic.