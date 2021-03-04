ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Sea Grant will offer four free ‘Signs of the Seasons’ training options for volunteer citizen scientists around the state.

The training options include:

A three part webinar series from 4–5 p.m. on March 22, 24 and 26.

Online training co-hosted by Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve from 3:30–5 p.m. on March 23.

In-person, socially-distanced training co-hosted by Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m.–noon on May 5 at 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay. The training is limited to 10 participants.

Online training co-hosted by Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens from 4–5 p.m. on May 5.

Each training includes information about the importance of studying phenology in a changing climate, the relevance of indicator species to New England, and how to set up a site and start observing. Data collected by volunteers contribute to an online database hosted by the National Phenology Network.

All trainings are free and open to the public; registration is required for each session. Register and find full details on the program website. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Esperanza Stancioff at 207-832-0343 or esp@maine.edu.