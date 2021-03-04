BELFAST — Midcoast Theater Company, formally Midcoast Actors Studio, announces auditions for its 2021 spring teen production, “She Kills Monsters.” Auditions will be held Thursday, March 18 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. There are roles for teens ages 14-20. The play contains mature content.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Midcoast Theater Company’s Artistic Director Jason Bannister directs, with professional fight director Angela Bonacasa.

Teens interested in auditioning should prepare a monologue from any script. There will also be cold readings from the play. Masks and distancing will be followed.

For more information, visit midcoasttheater.org