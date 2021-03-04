MILFORD — Kindergarten registration materials for the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School for the 2021-22 school year are available. Kindergarten is for all children residing in Milford or Greenfield who will be turning 5 by Oct. 15.

Registration materials for the half day pre-K program are available for all children residing in Milford or Greenfield who will be turning 4 on or before Oct. 15. Pre-K has limited enrollment and is filled on a first come, first serve basis. Please call 207-827-2252 ext. 103 to receive materials.