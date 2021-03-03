Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another 182 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 703. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Hannaford will be offering doses to people above the age of 60 at 35 locations, using 3,500 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines.
Experts worry age-based vaccine plan downplays risk to Mainers with chronic conditions
Maine’s age-only system excludes younger Mainers with health conditions and those who work in frontline jobs with higher risk of transmission.
Coronavirus outbreaks have fallen sharply in Maine’s nursing homes
Outbreaks in Maine’s nursing homes fell 78 percent over the past month.
Former Maine DA hopeful arrested on sexual misconduct charges in Florida
Seth Carey is facing five charges, including attempted gross sexual assault, attempted aggrevated sex trafficking, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence assault and engaging in prostitution.
Home sales and prices are slowly growing in Bangor
The influx of homebuyers that have boosted sales and home prices in Maine’s rural areas haven’t skipped over Bangor, but Maine’s third largest city has seen the number of sales and sale prices increase more slowly than elsewhere in the state.
FBI accuses former Jackson Lab researcher of failing to disclose China connections
A Chinese scientist who until recently worked for The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly failing to disclose financial affiliations with Chinese research institutions in applications for grant funding from the U.S. government.
New division is reimagining policing in Orono
Officer Ed Leskey describes himself as a peacekeeper, and that’s the approach he is bringing to Orono’s new community policing division.
The pandemic is pushing many Mainers into new lines of work
About half of workers who are unemployed, furloughed or laid off are considering changing fields or occupations.
Coyotes gather at the water in this stunning trail cam photo
The coyotes make for a wonderful picture — one that looks like an artist has painted the scene.
In other Maine news …
Maine natural gas company pulls plug on $90 million midcoast project
Maine says judge should dismiss newspapers’ lawsuit over access to court complaints
Aroostook County is a snowy, windy mess
Decision on proposed Lincolnville gun dealer delayed after power cuts out during online meeting
Portland looks to expand outdoor dining, retail beyond downtown this summer
Bangor, Portland TV stations to broadcast UMaine home football games