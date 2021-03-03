Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 182 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 703. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Hannaford will be offering doses to people above the age of 60 at 35 locations, using 3,500 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines.





Chuck Rich of Waterboro is vaccinated by Kennebunk Fire Rescue paramedic David Garriepy during a MaineHealth COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford. Credit: Gregory Rec / Portland Press Herald via AP

Maine’s age-only system excludes younger Mainers with health conditions and those who work in frontline jobs with higher risk of transmission.

Staff return to Stillwater Health Care nursing home in Bangor on April 21. A nurse from an outside agency who worked at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Outbreaks in Maine’s nursing homes fell 78 percent over the past month.

Seth Carey, right, listens to questions from his attorney, James Howaniec, during a disbarment hearing in a Portland courtroom in this 2018 file photo. Credit: Seth Koenig / BDN

Seth Carey is facing five charges, including attempted gross sexual assault, attempted aggrevated sex trafficking, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence assault and engaging in prostitution.

Real estate signs for home sales in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The influx of homebuyers that have boosted sales and home prices in Maine’s rural areas haven’t skipped over Bangor, but Maine’s third largest city has seen the number of sales and sale prices increase more slowly than elsewhere in the state.

Former Jackson Laboratory researcher professor Yijun Ruan. Credit: Courtesy of The Jackson Laboratory

A Chinese scientist who until recently worked for The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly failing to disclose financial affiliations with Chinese research institutions in applications for grant funding from the U.S. government.

Officer Ed Leskey, Orono Police Department’s new director of community policing, visits resident Shirley Craig, as part of the department’s Good Morning Project. Credit: Nina Mahaleris / BDN

Officer Ed Leskey describes himself as a peacekeeper, and that’s the approach he is bringing to Orono’s new community policing division.

During a pandemic-related furlough from his full-time job of writing and designing video games for a Los Angeles company, Shawn French of Limerick started a side gig of editing comics that has turned into a regular income source. He is now back at his full-time job, but is continuing his freelance work. Credit: Courtesy of Sue Stevens

About half of workers who are unemployed, furloughed or laid off are considering changing fields or occupations.

Four coyotes gather near a water source in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Eli Zook

The coyotes make for a wonderful picture — one that looks like an artist has painted the scene.

