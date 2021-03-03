WATERVILLE — The weekly Masses in Spanish in Brewer and Waterville will return on Sunday, March 14, after having been temporarily suspended in early February. The Masses will be held at St. Teresa Church, located on 425 S. Main Street in Brewer, on Sundays at 8 a.m., and Notre Dame Church, located on 116 Silver Street in Waterville, on Sundays at 12:15 p.m.

Masses in Spanish will also continue to be available at Sacred Heart Church (65 Mellen Street in Portland) every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.; the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul (122 Ash Street in Lewiston) every Saturday at 6 p.m. and live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me; and Holy Family Church, (66 North Avenue, Sanford) on the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 5 p.m. Sanford Masses are live-streamed as well.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200 or José Lopéz at 207- 653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.