Are you interested in growing your own vegetable garden this year? Viña Lindley, a food systems and youth development professional with UMaine Cooperative Extension, will give a Zoom talk and slide presentation about how to get started on Tuesday, March 16 from noon to 1 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Belfast Garden Club and is free and open to all.

Harvesting and eating fresh, home-grown veggies can be a rewarding and healthy hobby, but it can also feel a little overwhelming or downright discouraging if you’ve tried and failed. To get started and to learn about what, where, and how to grow your first (or second or third) vegetable garden, join this interactive program for information and encouragement. The presentation will include slides, and there will be opportunities to ask questions.

Viña Lindley has taught about growing, harvesting, and preserving foods with UMaine Cooperative Extension for eight years. A resident of Lincolnville, she also is an avid home gardener who enjoys sharing her passion for gardening with others. Ms. Lindley has a background in education, including an MS in environmental education from Antioch University in Keene, New Hampshire.





Register in advance for this Zoom presentation by clicking on the link on the Belfast Garden Club website (BelfastGardenClub.org). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted the creation and care of public gardens and presented speakers to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. The 2021 programs include topics about conservation and the environment. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.