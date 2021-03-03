OLD TOWN — The March Tuesday Forum Online event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 highlights another Maine author, and includes a connection to Old Town. Join our conversation with Mac Smith, as he talks about his book “Mainers on the Titanic” which traces the stories of passengers on that fateful ship who had ties to Maine.

Many of them were wealthy summer visitors to Mount Desert Island, but there were many other residents of the state aboard as well. Their tales are retold in a lively way here, along with the sinking-related events in the state at that time. Meticulously researched, this book reveals the agonizing day-to-day wait of Mainers for news of what really happened to their loved ones aboard and tells the stories of Maine passengers from their boarding to the sinking, rescue, and arrival back in the country, and, for those who did not survive, their final coming ashore in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It’s a unique and fascinating addition to the Titanic story and to Maine history.



A Navy veteran of the First Gulf War and former news reporter for the Bar Harbor Times, Smith lives in Stockton Springs in the village of Sandy Point, where he is restoring the family homestead. This is his first book.



Visit the library’s website (old-town.lib.me.us) to register for the Zoom event or meet us at 6 p.m. on March 16 on Facebook Live on the Old Town Public Library Facebook page.