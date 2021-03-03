Local nonprofit and youth empowerment organization Junior Achievement of Maine announced the redeveloped JA Titan Challenge. They were also pleased to share that IDEXX has proudly signed on as lead sponsor of this important virtual event for young people around the state.

Heading into its 15th year hosting the statewide event, JA has released a redeveloped Titan Challenge program with an enhanced user experience. Featuring over 30 competing high schools and nearly 300 students, the simulation-based program asks high school students to compete as business CEOs in the phone industry, experiencing firsthand how an organization evaluates alternatives, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategizes what to do next.

“The support from IDEXX is tremendous,” said JA Maine President Michelle Anderson. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with an organization that offers such diverse career opportunities to Maine students. IDEXX’s support of the pilot year of the new Titan Challenge program will no doubt have a big impact on the lives of Maine high school students this year.”





The event will take place virtually, connecting students from various high schools on two separate days of competition in early April. Students will have participated in redeveloped program modules leading up to the event. The top two student teams will win scholarship money for postsecondary education.

Junior Achievement of Maine is a youth empowerment organization that connects K-12 students with business volunteers across the state to facilitate hands-on programming about entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy. Each year, JA reaches thousands of young Mainers in their classrooms, helping them understand the role of education and work in their lives and preparing them for the future. In response to evolving educator and student needs, JA has pivoted programming to digital formatting designed to keep students engaged and virtually connected with the real world around them.