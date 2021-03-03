BANGOR — Tyler Bernaiche, MD, grew up in Maine and has returned to share his skills as a colorectal surgeon with patients from Bangor to Presque Isle.

Dr. Bernaiche specializes in evaluating and managing general and complex colon, rectal, and anal cancer and other concerns, including abscesses, cysts, diverticulitis, fistulas, hemorrhoids, inflammatory bowel disease, pilonidal disease and rectal prolapse. He treats fecal incontinence using sacral nerve stimulation and is trained in using leading edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques available at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Bernaiche received his medical education at Tufts/Maine Medical Center School of Medicine, in Boston and Portland. He earned a residency in general surgery at Inova Fairfax Medical Center in Virginia, and a colorectal surgery fellowship at Creighton University in Omaha. Dr. Bernaiche is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery.





Dr. Bernaiche explains, “I look forward to helping Maine patients get the care and treatment they need for colorectal concerns, and ensure their continuity of care, by working with primary and specialty care providers throughout the state. For me, this is a chance to improve access to healthcare for my friends, family, and neighbors.”

Dr. Bernaiche will share his time between Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Northern Light AR Gould. Patients interested in a referral to see Dr. Bernaiche at Northern Light Surgery, located at Webber East, Suite 330, Bangor, should have their primary care provider call 207-973-8881.