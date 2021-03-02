The Maine Gerontological Society and the UMaine Center on Aging have teamed with the Maine Community Foundation and the Elder Abuse Institute of Maine on a state-wide photography contest, Focus on Real Aging in Maine. We are delighted to invite you to submit your photographs to the Focus on the Real Aging in Maine photo contest and help us celebrate and promote positive and realistic images of the diversity of aging experiences in Maine. All photographers — both professionals and amateurs of all ages — are invited to submit images.
Informational webinar and an opportunity to hone your photography skills
Not sure what we are looking for or doubting you could possibly get the right photo? No worries! Professional photographer Jason Paige Smith will be holding two zoom webinars — one for amateur photographers and one for professionals — to offer some tips and guidance. We will also discuss details of the terms and conditions of the contest. Both sessions will be held on March 10:
- Amateur photographers 10:00-11:30 a.m. Click here to register.
- Professional photographers: 12:00-1:30 p.m. Click here to register.