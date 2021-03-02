The Maine Gerontological Society and the UMaine Center on Aging have teamed with the Maine Community Foundation and the Elder Abuse Institute of Maine on a state-wide photography contest, Focus on Real Aging in Maine. We are delighted to invite you to submit your photographs to the Focus on the Real Aging in Maine photo contest and help us celebrate and promote positive and realistic images of the diversity of aging experiences in Maine. All photographers — both professionals and amateurs of all ages — are invited to submit images.

Informational webinar and an opportunity to hone your photography skills

Not sure what we are looking for or doubting you could possibly get the right photo? No worries! Professional photographer Jason Paige Smith will be holding two zoom webinars — one for amateur photographers and one for professionals — to offer some tips and guidance. We will also discuss details of the terms and conditions of the contest. Both sessions will be held on March 10:

Competition criteria:

You can take part by submitting your photograph of at least one person aged 50 or older. It’s that simple. The picture can be intergenerational, of yourself, or of your family and friends. Do you enjoy taking selfies? Have you taken pictures of older people in your community socializing? The only criteria is that the picture has to include at least one person 50 or older. We encourage submissions by amateurs and professionals alike.  

Judging for the contest will be provided by six talented Maine professional and amateur photographers! Seven winners will appear in an online exhibition to promote positive aging. 

Seven amazing prize packages will be awarded including three for professional photographers, three for amateur photographers, and one people’s choice award. Prizes include contributions to the winner’s charity or non-profit of choice, cash awards, and gifts from various Maine businesses!

First place: $1,000 donation, a Maine State Vehicle Park Pass (value: $105.00) and $200 cash.

Second: $500 donation, Box of Maine gift box (value: $65) and $150 cash.

Third: $250 donation, Ragged Coast Chocolate, 18-piece Farmers Market Collection (value: $49.50) and $100 cash.

People’s Choice. $250 donation, Lobster Buoy Birdhouse Co. Suet Feeder (value: $44) and $100 cash.

In addition to highlighting and celebrating the real lives of older Mainers, Maine Gerontological Society will create a library of new, relevant, and age-friendly pictures with qualifying entries that will be available free of charge for limited non-commercial use on websites and in other publications by individuals and non-profit organizations!  

Submissions will be accepted from March 10 to May 9.

For contest details, Terms and Conditions, and to enter, visit the MGS website. F.R.A.M.E. – UMaine Center on Aging – University of Maine

Also, visit the MGS Facebook page to Like and Follow MGS and to share the contest news with others!  Maine Gerontological Society | Facebook

Help us make this a huge, successful, statewide event that will bring a more positive perspective to older Mainers at a time when the pandemic has marginalized people of a certain age and older! Enter the contest yourself and spread the word to everyone you know!