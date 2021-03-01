FARMINGTON — Online courses for the May, summer and August sessions at the University of Maine at Farmington are open to public registration beginning March 1.



“With spring just around the corner, we wanted to offer members of the community an early opportunity to register to take an online course or two that would help meet their career needs or elevate their personal interest,” said Steve Quackenbush, UMF associate provost and dean of arts and science.



A diverse selection of online courses is being offered this spring and summer in programs throughout the University, featuring topics in art history, business, education, English, international & global studies, mathematics, philosophy, political science, psychology, science, rehabilitation and women’s studies.



A sampling of the available courses includes: Business Communication, Human Resources Management, Diverse Programming in Early Childhood Environments, Math Content for Elementary School Teachers, Local Stories (and family history), Discovering Poetry and Teaching English as a Second Language.



In addition, a group of highly focused one- and two-credit technical courses are also being offered. These include topics such as SQL, Excel and VBA, Python, R and Data Visualization with Tableau. These courses count towards the UMF Data Analytics minor for matriculated students or can be used to jumpstart preparation for certain certification exams.



May session begins May 10, summer on June 21, and August on Aug. 2, with variable end dates.



To see all the courses available, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit your course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will be in touch.



Courses may be of particular interest to nontraditional students; individuals interested in returning to school to complete their academic studies; or high school students interested in the Early College Program where they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.



For additional information, or for educators interested in learning about graduate course offerings, contact Ken Lewis, director of Educational Outreach, at UMFContinuingEd@maine.edu.



For information on the UMF Early College Program contact Clarissa Thompson, director of the UMF Early College program, at clarissa.thompson@maine.edu.