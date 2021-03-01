BELFAST — Belfast Maskers announces auditions for the musical adaptation of Louisa

May Alcott’s “Little Women.” Parts include 10 roles and a small ensemble with a variety of vocal ranges and genders, ages teens and older. Specific roles and requirements can be found at http://www.belfastmaskers.com/littlewomen, as well as the excerpts from the score and accompaniment tracks that will be used at auditions.

Auditions will be scheduled individually, socially-distanced and contactless, to adhere to current safety guidelines. Auditions will be held at The Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street, Belfast on Sunday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. and on the evening of Monday, March 15 from 6-8 p.m.



Please schedule your audition by emailing Maskermeg@gmail.com or by calling 207-322-5557. Please indicate a time preference if you have one. Audition requests must be submitted before Saturday, March 13. Dance requirements are minimal and will not be part of the audition process, but may be a factor in any casting “call backs”.





“Little Women” will open on July 22 and run for two weekends either in the theater or outdoors, depending on the COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the performances.