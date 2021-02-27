PORTLAND, Maine — February 27, 2021 — Bryan “Kage” Garcia, 35, of Scarborough, was found unresponsive in his car around 50 Chadwick St. in Portland’s West End on Feb. 27, 2017. Credit: Courtesy of Portland Police Department

The Portland Police Department is seeking information from the public in regards to a 2017 homicide case.

Bryan “Kage” Garcia, 35, of Scarborough, was found unresponsive in his car around 50 Chadwick St. in Portland’s West End on Feb. 27, 2017. It was determined he was a victim of a homicide, however his cause of death is being withheld, Portland officials said.

It is believed that Garcia was involved in selling drugs which may have been the reason behind his death, police said. The case remains an active investigation.





Anyone with information related to Garcia’s murder is asked to call 207-874-8575 or leave an anonymous tip at 207-874-8584.