A Saturday fire in Farmington killed one resident and injured another, making it the third fatal fire in Maine this week.

75-year-old William Vincent of Farmington was unable to escape the fire and died at the scene, the Fire Marshal’s Office said. The second resident of the home, located at 160 Clover Mills Rd., was able to get out of the building and was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The fire is still under investigation, but the Fire Marshal’s Office said there is no evidence of foul play.





This fatal fire follows two earlier in the week, one in Lincoln and one in Camden. A 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy respectively were killed in those fires.