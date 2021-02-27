CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, March 5 with a 7:30 p.m. concert by genre-bending rock duo When Particles Collide. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Trained jazz drummer and choral vocalist Chris Viner met Sasha Alcott, a self-taught punk rocker and singer/songwriter, when both were cast in a Bangor production of “Hedwig and the Angry Itch.” The couple plays both electric and acoustic shows; the past year has seen them performing “Live From Mom And Dad’s Basement.” WPC’s acoustic shows are rich in harmony and emotion, balancing a percussive urgency with powerful vocals to tell the stories of their original songs.

This show is sponsored by The Elms of Camden. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on Friday, March 12 is Maine singer, songwriter and guitarist Lauren Crosby. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.