You’re invited to join OceanView at Falmouth for their upcoming interactive webinar, “A Spring Move Made Easy!” on Wednesday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

An expert panel will provide insight and answer questions about managing financial resources during the moving process, as well as other considerations for safely moving your belongings.

Guest speakers include:





· Sandra Wendland of Legacy Properties – Sotheby’s International Realty

· Liz Pattison & Kim Dorsky of Simply Sized Home

· Jean Libby of Bath Savings Institution

· Preston Hughes of Bisson Moving & Storage



Link: https://oceanviewrc.com/event/move/. For more information, please call 207-781-4460.