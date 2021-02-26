The Maine Principals’ Association announced Friday that the high school wrestling season was officially canceled, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Due to the sport’s label as “high-risk” under the state’s coronavirus guidelines, a season was unlikely to begin with. But a change in the guidelines remained a possibility, which would have made a wrestling season viable.

On Friday, with time running out to fit in a season without disrupting spring sports, the MPA Wrestling Committee decided a final decision needed to be made, the Press Herald reported.





“They were unanimous that it was time. The kids were losing interest and losing hope,” Mike Bisson, the MPA’s assistant executive director, told the Press Herald. “There was that balance. We were trying to give it every chance that it might happen and then it just didn’t.”