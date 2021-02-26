AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed the nomination of acting Department of Environment Commissioner Melanie Loyzim, who is taking the job on a permanent basis.

The confirmation was one of more than 50 nominations considered for posts ranging from the judiciary to the Maine Turnpike Authority to the Maine Board of Education.

Gov. Janet Mills offered her congratulations to Loyzim, who has worked in a variety of roles in the department including director of Bureau of Air Quality and the Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management.





“The people of Maine will be well-served by her wealth of experience, her passion for the preservation of Maine’s lands and waters, and her dedication to the Department of Environmental Protection,” Mills said.

The confirmations marked the first time all senators have gathered since December. The senators met in the Maine House chamber, which is larger than the Senate chamber, to accommodate social distancing during the pandemic.

There are currently 34 senators pending an election to fill the vacancy left when Democrat Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.