The state gave schools in all 16 counties a “green” designation to remain open full-time in person as part of the Maine Department of Education’s color-coded school safety rating systems.

A green categorization means the county has a low risk of COVID-19 spread.

In the last two weeks, there was no increase in positivity rate, new coronavirus case rate, or the number of newly opened outbreaks in any of Maine’s 16 counties.





Over the last 30 days, the rate of new coronavirus cases for school staff or students is 25 per 10,000, nearly 70 percent lower than a new case rate of 81 per 10,000 for the general population.

The Maine Department of Education said this evidence continues to demonstrate that in-person learning in schools that follow public health precautions can be conducted safely, without increased transmission of COVID-19.