This story will be updated.

Health officials on Friday reported 178 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,036. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,059 on Thursday.





The statewide death remains at 701.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 44,295, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 44,117 on Thursday.

Of those, 34,925have been confirmed positive, while 9,343 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Gov. Janet Mills will hold a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. to announce updates to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy. DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC director Nirav Shah will also be in attendance. We will livestream the press conference here.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.33 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 330.95.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 155.4, up from 149.9 a day ago, up from 139.9 a week ago and down from 492.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,519 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about the hospitalizations wasn’t immediately available Friday.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 11.35 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,777), Aroostook (1,268), Cumberland (12,428), Franklin (893), Hancock (896), Kennebec (3,612), Knox (635), Lincoln (577), Oxford (2,187), Penobscot (3,877), Piscataquis (262), Sagadahoc (883), Somerset (1,238), Waldo (581), Washington (717) and York (9,464) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,413,746 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 508,314 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.