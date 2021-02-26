WASHBURN, Maine — A Fort Fairfield man led police on a high-speed chase from Washburn to Island Falls late Wednesday night that ended after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a state police car and ran over a spike mat.

Jared Gottlieb, 31, was charged with three felony counts — eluding an officer, passing a roadblock and aggravated criminal mischief — and three misdemeanors, driving to endanger, violation of bail and criminal speeding.

Washburn police first attempted to stop Gottlieb as part of an active investigation, according to State Police. But Gottlieb, who was driving a 2016 Ford F-150, allegedly refused to stop and accelerated instead. Reaching speeds of 95 mph, Gottlieb initially avoided a spike mat and road block, police said.





As the chase continued, Gottlieb tried to avoid a second spike mat and roadblock by reversing his direction in a driveway along Route 212. Two troopers tried to block Gottlieb off at the driveway entrance, but his truck struck the front of one cruiser causing considerable damage and sideswiped the other, police said.

The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed on Route 212. Another roadblock was set up near the Clark Road intersection on Route 212. The vehicle attempted to swerve around the spike mat, but the left front and rear tires ran over the spike mat and the snow pulled him off the roadway.

Gottlieb was arrested and lodged in the Aroostook County jail in Houlton, pending a court hearing.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, John Barretto, 22, of Limestone, was arrested for three active arrest warrants and was also transported to the Aroostook County Jail. A third passenger was not charged and was released.