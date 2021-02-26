BUCKSPORT — In preparation for the 2021-22 school year, the G. H. Jewett School is registering children who will be five years old on or before Oct. 15. Please call 207-469-6644 or email judy.shute@rsu25.org for more information.

We will be completing pre-registration paperwork over the phone. Parents/guardians will be contacted later in the spring to set up an appointment to complete the full registration. If your child attended Pre-K/Head Start in RSU 25, he/she will not need to be rescreened at this time.

Pre-K/Head Start 2021-22 applications are ready.RSU 25 and Downeast Community Partners is excited to announce that we are now taking applications for Head Start and public Pre-K programming for 4 year olds, for the 2021-22 program year.





Please call Jackie Buotte, site coordinator, at 207-469-2755 or the enrollment office at 207-667-2995 ext. 237 to set up an appointment to register your child.

Pre-K screening will be scheduled for early September and parents will be contacted to schedule screening dates and times.