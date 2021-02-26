Tribal Sovereignty and Efforts in the Maine Legislature

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana and Passamaquoddy Tribal Citizen and Attorney Corey Hinton will join us to discuss the history of tribal-state relations, the push for amendments to the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act, and why recognition of inherent sovereignty of tribal nations is critically important to the Wabanaki in Maine.

When: Friday, March 5 12-1 p.m.





Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register