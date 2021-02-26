Proceeds to help purchase home heating oil for needy families this winter

BANGOR — Husson University Student Government, in partnership with the United Way of Eastern Maine, will be sponsoring their fourth annual Walk for Warmth on Saturday, Feb. 27. The walk will take place on the University’s Bangor campus at 1 College Circle.

Anyone interested in registering for this five kilometer (5K) fun run and walk can do so online by completing the form at https://www.raceentry.com/races/walk-for-warmth/2021/register prior the event. Individuals can also donate to the event from this webpage. For those who prefer, to register the day of the event, cash only on-site registrations will be open from 9:30-10 a.m. immediately prior to the Walk for Warmth. On-site registrations will taking place at the Newman Gymnasium.





The walk begins at 10 a.m. Participants will have the option to complete one, two or the full three miles.

“The pandemic created economic hardships for numerous Maine families this year,” said Emma Grodan, the president of Husson University Student Government and a senior pursuing a dual bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice administration with certificates in paralegal studies and national security. “Having heat during the winter is a basic need. This is a fun and healthy way to give back to the community. I’m urging every Husson student I know to participate.”

As of Monday, Feb. 15 the average Maine retail heating fuel price for home heating oil was $2.42 per gallon for Eastern and Downeast Maine. Filling an average-sized 275-gallon residential fuel oil tank at that price would cost over $665 and most families need to have fuel oil delivered more than once to get through the winter. Nearly two thirds of Maine households use fuel oil as their primary energy source for home heating, more than any other state in America.

Registration is $10 for all participants. The United Way of Eastern Maine will distribute all money raised to local families in need of heating assistance. A limited number of free t-shirts will be available for purchase at the end of the race. In addition to receiving community service credit toward their degree, Husson students who participate in the Walk for Warmth will receive tickets to put into this year’s “Winter Week” drawing for Dysart’s Restaurant gift cards.

For more information, contact Grodan via email at grodane@husson.edu or call 207-745-7237.