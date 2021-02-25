Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies and a strong breeze throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Seventeen Mainers died and another 164 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 677. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Northern Light Health still has open slots for people 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Janet Mills, GOP are millions apart on business taxes with little time for a deal
Gov. Janet Mills faces a tight deadline to reach consensus with Republicans on business tax conformity, an issue that has become her first major sticking point with the minority party and could affect an early budget bill.
PLUS: Janet Mills’ big borrowing proposal may be too much for Republicans
Lincoln tries to cope with the death of 7-year-old in fire
Adele Parent, 7, was remembered Wednesday as “an outgoing little girl who was fearless in everything she did.”
Maine GOP will meet in March to discuss Susan Collins censure
Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas called the special March 13 state committee meeting in a Wednesday email to members, saying the purpose will be to discuss Collins’ vote and “possible action from this committee” related to it.
Susan Collins isn’t sponsoring a top LGBTQ-rights bill this year
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is no longer co-sponsoring the Equality Act, a blow to advocates hoping to build bipartisan support for a landmark bill which would bar discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity across the country.
PLUS: Collins introduced a bill in Congress on Wednesday that would provide $15 billion in matching federal grants to expand high-speed broadband to uncovered rural areas.
Bangor’s 1st legal pot store sees market grow as recreational sales double statewide
The $2.5 million in recreational marijuana sales in January marked a 92 percent increase from November, the first full month of legal sales.
2nd man in Winter Harbor dog killing pleads guilty to misdemeanors, gets time served
Nathan Burke, 39, also was ordered to pay a $180 fine by the end of March and to serve one year of probation.
2 longtime friends ride out the pandemic together in Belfast women’s home
Living with an old friend has been a boon, especially in this past year of the pandemic.
Fisher scurries past a block of salt in this trail cam photo
The wily predator probably wouldn’t have turned down a pre-salted squirrel.
PLUS: Big fisher climbs a tree in this trail cam photo
In other Maine news…
Paris Select Board passes resolution opposing mask mandate it says violates disabilities act
Conservationists and lobstermen are unhappy with federal rules to protect right whales
Janet Mills says federal right whale plan would ‘devastate’ Maine’s lobster industry
UMaine hockey teams gearing up for weekend with women in league playoffs
Old Town-Orono dominates Bangor for 4-1 hockey victory