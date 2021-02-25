Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies and a strong breeze throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seventeen Mainers died and another 164 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 677. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Northern Light Health still has open slots for people 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.





Bangor Daily News Gov. Janet Mills addresses members of the Legislature electronically at the Augusta Civic Center on Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Bangor Daily News / BDN

Gov. Janet Mills faces a tight deadline to reach consensus with Republicans on business tax conformity, an issue that has become her first major sticking point with the minority party and could affect an early budget bill.

PLUS: Janet Mills’ big borrowing proposal may be too much for Republicans

Adele Parent, 7, was remembered Wednesday as “an outgoing little girl who was fearless in everything she did.”

AP In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: AP

Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas called the special March 13 state committee meeting in a Wednesday email to members, saying the purpose will be to discuss Collins’ vote and “possible action from this committee” related to it.

AP Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the nomination of William Burns to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. Credit: AP / AP

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is no longer co-sponsoring the Equality Act, a blow to advocates hoping to build bipartisan support for a landmark bill which would bar discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity across the country.

PLUS: Collins introduced a bill in Congress on Wednesday that would provide $15 billion in matching federal grants to expand high-speed broadband to uncovered rural areas.

Natalie Williams Firestorm employee Kyle Farmer helps a customer decide which product to purchase in Bangor on Monday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The $2.5 million in recreational marijuana sales in January marked a 92 percent increase from November, the first full month of legal sales.

Hancock County Jail photo Nathan Burke Credit: Hancock County Jail photo

Nathan Burke, 39, also was ordered to pay a $180 fine by the end of March and to serve one year of probation.

Linda Coan O'Kresik Diane Davis (left) and Karen Caswell, both 76, have been friends since the age of four and now both live in the Deborah Lincoln House in Belfast. The lifelong friends discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and what getting the vaccine means to them. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Living with an old friend has been a boon, especially in this past year of the pandemic.

Courtesy of Rose Clowes A fisher walks past a block of Himalayan salt in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Rose Clowes

The wily predator probably wouldn’t have turned down a pre-salted squirrel.

PLUS: Big fisher climbs a tree in this trail cam photo

In other Maine news…

Paris Select Board passes resolution opposing mask mandate it says violates disabilities act

Conservationists and lobstermen are unhappy with federal rules to protect right whales

Janet Mills says federal right whale plan would ‘devastate’ Maine’s lobster industry

UMaine hockey teams gearing up for weekend with women in league playoffs

Old Town-Orono dominates Bangor for 4-1 hockey victory

Downeaster could see more trips to Boston by summer