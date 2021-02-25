Shallots are like onions’ sophisticated cousin. The pinkish-purple, clustered alliums have a milder, more nuanced flavor than onions, but impart a powerful, rich punch to many dishes.

In his best-selling memoir, “Kitchen Confidential,” the late Anthony Bourdain even wrote, “Shallots are one of the things — a basic prep item in every mise-en-place — that make restaurant food taste different from your food.” Why not bring that restaurant quality to your home cooking?

Here are six recipes with shallots that will show you how great this allium can truly be.





Brussels sprouts salad with shallot vinaigrette

s Brussels sprouts salad with shallot vinaigrette Credit: s / BDN

Because of its unique flavor, shallot is a superstar for vinaigrettes. In this recipe, fresh shredded Brussels sprouts are mixed with sweet clementine segments, tangy dried cranberries and nutty pecans before being tossed with a tangy shallot vinaigrette. Here’s how to make Brussels sprouts salad with shallot vinaigrette.

Flaky spinach, garlic and shallot pinwheels

Sarah Walker Caron Flaky Spinach Garlic Pinwheels Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This appetizer is an easy, toss together one that seems far more complicated than it is. Smother puff pastry with butter, season with salt and pepper and then sprinkle with minced garlic, scrumptious shallots, parsley and chopped fresh baby spinach. Enjoy these flaky spinach, garlic and shallot pinwheels by themselves, with coffee or as hors d’oeuvres for your favorite fancy homemade meal.

Farmers’ market veggie fried rice

Want to elevate your weeknight fried rice? Combining parsnips, radishes, spinach and shallots with rice, sesame oil and a few other things, this recipe creates a hearty dish that’s filling and inexpensive to make. Try this recipe for farmers’ market veggie fried rice with shallots for a delicious twist on this simple dish.

Baked sweet potatoes with crispy pancetta veggie topping

Sarah Walker Caron Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Pancetta Veggie Topping Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Shallots will crisp up nicely to top these delicious baked sweet potatoes. First saute the pancetta to crisp, then add the shallots and other vegetables and saute until they are tender and browned in places. Mash the inside of the potatoes, top each with a quarter of the crispy topping and dig in. This recipe for baked sweet potatoes with crispy pancetta veggie topping is sure to delight.

Roasted root vegetable pasta with tomatoes and shallots

Sarah Walker Caron Roasted Root Vegetable Pasta with Tomatoes and Beans Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

Shallots make this vegetarian pasta dish as rich as anything you could get in a restaurant. They’re roasted alongside parsnips and carrots and seasoned simply with salt and pepper to create a delicate but filling dish perfect for lunches, dinners and so much more. This roasted root vegetable pasta with tomatoes is perfect for those days when you haven’t quite made it to the grocery store for provisions.

Roasted broccoli grain bowl with shallot vinaigrette

Sarah Walker Caron Roasted Broccoli Grain Bowl Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This is a fresh, boldly flavored dish that’s satisfying but still pretty simple. You start by roasting the veggies with a little salt, pepper and olive oil. This brings out the sweetness of the onions and carrots and gives the broccoli a pleasant, mild flavor. Minced shallots, olive oil, white wine vinegar, honey and a hint of mustard come together in a tangy, rich dressing. Try this recipe for a roasted broccoli grain bowl with shallot vinaigrette.

Once you make any of these recipes, you’ll find it hard to go back to regular old onions again. Embrace the shallot and your home cooking will be elevated for it.