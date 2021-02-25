FORT KENT — The trustees of the Maine Higher Education Assistance Foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of a scholarship for $1,000 to Searra Herbert of Caribou. Herbert is a third-year business management student at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, where she maintains a high grade-point average.

Jessica Verry, manager of member services, at the Maine Bankers Association, made the presentation to Herbert during a Zoom ceremony held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 with members of UMFK’s Professional Studies Division faculty, staff and her family in attendance.

Participating schools select scholarship recipients who are in their second, third or fourth year of study and whom are Maine high school graduates majoring in a business-related subject. The schools choose recipients based upon academic standing. The MeHEAF awards all scholarships for second semester expenses.





Herbert is a 2018 graduate of Caribou High School. She is currently completing her internship through the University in the athletic department and works as a COVID-19 test site worker on campus. Herbert will graduate in May.

Organizers formed the Maine Higher Education Assistance Foundation in the 1950s as a guarantee fund for student loans. The founders included a wide range of banks, businesses, community organizations and individuals. In 1990, the MeHEAF trustees, to continue the original intent of the founding members, initiated a scholarship program funded by the return on the original loan guarantee funds. The Maine Bankers Association, now located in Westbrook, manages the fund.

MeHEAF has given 32 scholarships to UMFK students to date. UMFK also has a plaque with former student names and year awarded, which the University displays in the Grindle Conference Room located in Cyr Hall.