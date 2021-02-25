PORTLAND — Due to the pandemic, many traditions of Lent look different this year. But never doubt the capacity of Maine parishes to be creative and flexible in ensuring that those traditions not only continue, but flourish.

Over the course of Lent, several weekly and individual dinners will be offered in takeout and curbside style in different areas. Here is a list (updates and additions will be made at www.portlanddiocese.org/parish-lenten-meals):

Brunswick





Lenten haddock chowder takeout dinners will be available on the Fridays of Lent (through March 26) from 5-6 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church on 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick. The dinner includes a pint of homemade haddock chowder, a package of oyster crackers, and dessert. Customers are asked to enter the east parking lot of the church, then follow the signs to the pick-up area. The meals cost $10 each and will be first come, first served. Please bring the exact amount in cash or a check made out to All Saints Parish. Proceeds will benefit Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Tedford Housing, The Gathering Place, Habitat for Humanity, 7 Rivers Maine, Oasis Free Clinics, and the People Plus Center.

Gorham

The Knights of Columbus in Gorham will offer their famous baked haddock dinners on Friday, March 19. The dinners, which will be served takeout, include baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, and dessert. The cost is $12. Preorder by going to www.gorhamknights.org or by calling 207-550-1230. Pick up will be from 5-6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Anne Church, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham. The Knights will bring the dinners to your car.

Old Town

The Daughters of Isabella will hold their annual Lenten Soup Sale at Holy Family Church (429 Main Street in Old Town) on Friday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fresh haddock chowder, broccoli, cheese, and hearty vegetable soup will be available. A small bowl is $5 and a large bowl is $10. For more information, contact the parish at 207-827-4000.

Saco

Lenten haddock suppers will be available for takeout on the Fridays of Lent (through March 26) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Most Holy Trinity Church on 271 Main Street in Saco. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Please order in advance by calling 207-618-7662.

Sanford

The St. Thomas Council of the Knights of Columbus will offer take-out Lenten Haddock Dinners on Friday, March 5 and Friday, March 12. The meals will include baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and two chocolate chip cookies. The cost is $12 paid in advance. Pickup will be at the St. Ignatius Gymnasium, located on 25 Riverside Avenue in Sanford. To order, call Terry Sylvanus at 207-324-0967 or Rick Southwick at 207-850-1343.

Westbrook

St. Anthony of Padua Parish, located on 268 Brown Street in Westbrook, will host take-out fish dinners on Fridays during Lent (through March 26). Pick up is between 4:30 and 6 p.m. and is $10 per person. Dinner includes baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, vegetables, rolls, and desserts. You can pre-order through the parish office on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 207-857-0490. On Lenten Fridays, a 5 p.m. Mass will be held in the church as well.

The Diocese of Portland has launched a special Lent web section (www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources) featuring a variety of resources to assist you on your Lenten journey. In the section, you can find Mass times; Holy Week information; Scripture study and other faith-enriching offerings at parishes, both in-person and livestreamed; virtual and in-person retreat and parish mission opportunities; confession opportunities; Stations of the Cross schedules; “Echoing God’s Word in the Catholic Community”; “Saints of Lent”; Lectio Divina in English and Spanish; a “Sharing Our Gifts” section providing outlets for charitable giving; messages from Pope Francis and more. The section will be updated throughout Lent with updates and additional events as they are confirmed.