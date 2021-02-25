HOULTON — Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share for the first quarter of 2021.

In making the announcement Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust president & CEO, stated that it represented a 5.5 percent increase over last year’s first quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 23 to shareholders of record as of March 16.