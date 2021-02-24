Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to high 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Two Mainers died and another 142 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 660. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Six staff members at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor have tested positive for COVID-19, though no inmates have tested positive so far, Sheriff Troy Morton said Tuesday.
Walgreens locations in Maine will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to older Mainers later this week as the state continues to increase its capacity.
In budget speech, Janet Mills proposes $111M in borrowing to aid pandemic recovery
Gov. Janet Mills proposed borrowing at least $111 million to aid Maine’s pandemic recovery in a virtual State of the Budget address on Tuesday as she pushed back against calls to cut or bolster services in the next two-year budget.
Former Calais cop twice accused of breaking the law but was not fired either time
Jeffrey Bishop is currently facing five felony drug furnishing and trafficking charges.
Retired nurse explains the push behind union efforts at Maine Med
Debra Labbe loved her time at Maine Med, but over the years, she was often frustrated when her nursing colleagues’ requests didn’t come to pass.
Swanville store to reopen after fatal crash and fire
Nearly five months ago, Swan Lake Grocery was a charred, water-damaged husk after a driver veered off the road and hit the building, killing himself and starting a fire.
What a difference a few months can make.
Low supply and state priorities leave immigrants lagging in Maine’s vaccine rollout
Much of the early vaccine gap likely stems from the state’s eligibility requirements.
Susan Collins: Biden’s $1.9T virus aid bill unlikely to get Senate GOP support
The nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill is the new president’s first major legislative initiative and includes a range of Democratic priorities, including $1,400 stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits, funding for state and local governments and money to assist the distributions of coronavirus vaccines.
Bangor will decide whether to allow Airbnb rentals
People have been booking short-term rentals using Airbnb and other sites for years, but those rentals aren’t technically allowed in Bangor.
We want to talk to you about career changes during the pandemic
More Mainers are still out of work than before the pandemic, but many job hunters are looking to work in a different field with higher growth potential or one that simply might offer a much-needed change.
Big fisher climbs a tree in this trail cam photo
One of the pleasant surprises that has come along with our ongoing trail camera feature is the chance to see so many cool photos of fishers.
In other Maine news…
Many workers at Maine’s nursing homes still skeptical about COVID-19 vaccines
7-year-old killed in Lincoln fire identified
6-year-old falls 15 feet from Saddleback chairlift
Maine might extend takeout alcohol through September 2022
New York man sentenced to 48 years for shooting Maine woman on side of road in Cherryfield
UMaine announces plans to host home football games this spring