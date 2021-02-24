ORONO — University Credit Union is pleased to announce the application period for the annual UCU Scholarship is now open for 2021 online: http://www.ucumaine.com/scholarship/.

The UCU Scholarship is awarded annually to students furthering their undergraduate education at each of the seven University of Maine System campuses and Maine Maritime Academy. Since beginning its scholarship program in 2016, UCU has awarded 34 scholarships totaling $32,500 to students furthering their education.

“For many, education is a path to achieving their goals for personal and financial wellbeing. The UCU Scholarship aims to recognize those students who are committed to advancement through education, and reduce the financial barriers along their journey,” said UCU President and CEO Renee Ouellette. “Every year students inspire us with their displays of character, ambition and perseverance. After the challenges of the past year, and the uncertainty to come, we hope this scholarship will empower students to stay the course.”





To be considered for the UCU Scholarship, applicants must be UCU members in good standing with primary account ownership by May 1, 2021 and be entering the fall 2021 semester as an undergraduate student at one of the aforementioned institutions. For full program details and to apply, visit http://www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the sixth largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and total members. UCU has eight retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland and Presque Isle. For more information, please visit ucumaine.com.